Nearly Half of Americans Unfamiliar With the Term ‘Antisemitism,’ Survey Reveals
A quarter of Americans know little-to-nothing about the Holocaust, according to a report by the American Jewish Committee
A report published Monday by the American Jewish Committee reveals that Americans at large are remarkably ignorant about antisemitism.
One in four Americans, according to the report, was not sure what the term antisemitism meant, while one in five said they had never heard it before.
