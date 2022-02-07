Haaretz - back to home page
The Number of Jewish Shoah Victims Is in Fact Almost Round

Dina Porat
Sergio Della Pergola
David Fisher’s film “The Round Number” has attracted widespread interest and spawned coverage, including in an interview with Fisher in Haaretz (Nirit Anderman, January 18). This is a good thing. The film is interesting and articulate, but several issues it raises require further discussion.

