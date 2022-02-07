Opinion |
The Number of Jewish Shoah Victims Is in Fact Almost Round
David Fisher’s film “The Round Number” has attracted widespread interest and spawned coverage, including in an interview with Fisher in Haaretz (Nirit Anderman, January 18). This is a good thing. The film is interesting and articulate, but several issues it raises require further discussion.
This Filmmaker Dares to Question the Figure of 6 Million Jewish Victims in WWII
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Paid by IMPROVATE