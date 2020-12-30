The 4th-century Pope and the Great Jewish War Over New Year’s Day
How ‘the Sylvester’ on December 31 became one of the favorite holidays for some Israelis and why so many other Israelis hate it with a passion
In Israel, the 31st of December is the battleground of a culture war, at least in normal years when there isn’t a lockdown in place. For many Israelis this is a beloved holiday featuring merrymaking and heavy drinking and celebrated, as it is around the world, in parties, festive meals and of course the customary countdown to midnight.
