Nearly Half of Americans Unfamiliar With the Term ‘Antisemitism,’ Survey Reveals
A quarter of Americans know little-to-nothing about the Holocaust, according to a report by the American Jewish Committee
A report published Monday by the American Jewish Committee reveals that Americans at large are remarkably ignorant about antisemitism.
One in four Americans, according to the report, was not sure what the term antisemitism meant, while one in five said they had never heard it before.
This is the first time that the AJC – one of the largest Jewish advocacy organizations in the world – has surveyed Americans about their perceptions of antisemitism. The survey was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the deadliest attack against Jews in U.S. history, the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
“What American Jews and the general public are saying in these surveys, for us, is a clarion call for a stepped-up, multi-pronged response to rising antisemitism in the United States,” said AJC CEO David Harris in response to the findings. “That nearly half of the American population does not even seem to know what antisemitism is can only increase American Jews’ concern about their own security and well-being.”
The AJC report includes two surveys comparing perceptions of antisemitism among Jewish Americans with those among the general American population. A sample of 1,334 American Jews participated in the Jewish survey and another sample of 1,010 Americans participated in the general survey. The surveys were conducted by phone in September and October.
The following are some of the key finding of these parallel surveys:
- Among Jewish respondents, 37 percent said they believed that antisemitism is a very serious problem, while 51 percent described it as "somewhat" of a problem. Among the general respondents, 19 percent said they believed it is a very serious problem, while 43 percent described it as “somewhat” of a problem.
- Jewish respondents were more likely than general respondents to view statements against Israel as antisemitic. For example, 85 percent of the Jewish respondents, compared with 74 percent of the general respondents, considered the statement “Israel has no right to exist” to be antisemitic. By the same token, three-quarters of Jewish respondents compared with half of the general respondents considered the statement “American Jews are more loyal to Israel than to America” to be antisemitic.
- Nearly a quarter of the general respondents (24 percent), compared with 15 percent of the Jewish respondents, said they knew little-to-nothing about the Holocaust.
- A majority of the respondents in both surveys said they perceive the Republican Party as more antisemitic than the Democratic Party. Over two-thirds of the Jewish respondents (69 percent) and more than half of the general respondents (52 percent) said the Republican Party holds at least some antisemitic views, while 37 percent of the Jewish respondents and 42 percent of the general respondents attributed such views to the Democratic Party.
- Four in five Jewish respondents (82 percent) said they believed that antisemitism had increased in the past five years. Some 43 percent of the general respondents agreed with this assessment.
- A quarter of the Jewish respondents described themselves as “very familiar” with the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, as compared with only 5 percent of the general respondents. Jewish respondents were more likely than general respondents to deem the movement antisemitic.
- The number of American Jews who said they avoid certain places or events out of concern for their safety increased from one in four (25 percent) in last year’s survey to nearly one in three (31 percent) in the current survey. Such behavior was most pronounced among Orthodox Jews.
- Nearly one in four Jewish respondents (24 percent) said that since the Pittsburgh massacre, they avoided wearing, carrying or displaying items that might identify them as Jewish
- More than a third of Jewish respondents (37 percent) reported being the target of some sort of antisemitic attack (physical, verbal or written) in the past five years. Among them, an overwhelming majority (76 percent) said they did not bother reporting the incident.
- More than four in 10 (43 percent) young American Jews said that either they or someone they knew had experienced antisemitism on college campuses.
- Just over half the Jewish respondents (52 percent) said that the status of Jews in America was more or less unchanged from a year ago, while 43 percent described it as less secure today.