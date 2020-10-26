Nearly Half of Americans Unfamiliar With the Term ‘Antisemitism,’ Survey Reveals

A report published Monday by the American Jewish Committee reveals that Americans at large are remarkably ignorant about antisemitism.

One in four Americans, according to the report, was not sure what the term antisemitism meant, while one in five said they had never heard it before.

Haaretz podcast: Haredi hijack of 'Jewish parliament' foiled - for now. PLUS: Borat's Jewish Nobel? 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

This is the first time that the AJC – one of the largest Jewish advocacy organizations in the world – has surveyed Americans about their perceptions of antisemitism. The survey was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the deadliest attack against Jews in U.S. history, the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“What American Jews and the general public are saying in these surveys, for us, is a clarion call for a stepped-up, multi-pronged response to rising antisemitism in the United States,” said AJC CEO David Harris in response to the findings. “That nearly half of the American population does not even seem to know what antisemitism is can only increase American Jews’ concern about their own security and well-being.”

The AJC report includes two surveys comparing perceptions of antisemitism among Jewish Americans with those among the general American population. A sample of 1,334 American Jews participated in the Jewish survey and another sample of 1,010 Americans participated in the general survey. The surveys were conducted by phone in September and October.

The following are some of the key finding of these parallel surveys: