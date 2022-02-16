German Media Giant DW Fires Staff Over Antisemitism

The German state-funded national broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) has terminated its contracts with seven employees over social media posts containing antisemitic content.

The broadcaster is also reviewing the social media posts of at least six other employees, according to German media reports.

Deutsche Welle began an internal investigation into it's employees following complaints about potentially antisemitic social media posts by some of its editors. The investigation found that while there were specific cases of antisemitism by Deutsche Welle staff, the organization did not suffer from “structural” antisemitism.

Deutsche Welle is the tax-funded national broadcaster in Germany. In 2021, the German government spent 390 million Euro on DW's programming. The organization has media partnerships all over the world and its programs are broadcast in 30 different languages. It also runs an international media training academy that offers courses to journalists around the world.

In November 2021, Süddeutsche Zeitung published a report showing antisemitic and anti-Israeli social media posts by employees of DW’s Arabic staff. According to the report, in 2014, DW’s former Beirut bureau chief tweeted: “Anyone who has to do with the Israelis is a collaborator and every recruit in the ranks of their army is a traitor and must be executed”. Another employee wrote on Facebook that Israel is controlling people's brains “through art, media and music.”

Süddeutsche Zeitung also reported that a freelance employee of DW had written that “Israelis are adding poison into history,” and that Israel is a “cancer that should be cut out”. Another employee accused Israel of committing a holocaust of the Palestinian people.

Open gallery view A banner reading “#unteilbar” (indivisible) at a protest against antisemitism, Berlin, 2019. Credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / REUTERS

Following the media reports and public criticism, DW commissioned an independent investigation led by Arab-Israeli psychologist Ahmad Mansour, radicalization prevention expert Beatrice Mansour, and former German Justice Minister Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger. They interviewed 32 employees in the previous months and analyzed large segments of DW's programming.

Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger told Haaretz that within DW, there was “a lack of awareness for antisemitism.” She and her colleagues suggested that DW implement mechanisms to improve the broadcaster’s sensitivity to antisemitic content and statements.

“We recommended Deutsche Welle to deal more with Israel-related antisemitism,” she said, adding that there was a need to distinguish such antisemitism from legitimate criticism of Israel. She said another recommendation was to offer staff training on antisemitism, Israel, and journalistic skills, clarifying that – “journalists are not activists.”

Last week, one of the journalists fired from DW, Daoud Ibrahim, spoke to the Lebanese newspaper L'Orient Today. He claimed he was “shocked” when he was let go over a tweet he posted reading “the Holocaust is a lie,” followed by the hashtag “#freedomofspeech,” and that he simply meant to criticize “the well-known double standard when it comes to freedom of speech.”

DW’s director, Peter Limbourg, offered an apology last week. “Just the suspicion, that there is antisemitism in a German, tax-funded facility, has got to be unbearable for Jews in our country and worldwide.” He then announced a 10-point-plan including a “Code of Conduct” consisting of “red lines” for DW's employees, as well as new guidelines for the broadcaster’s recruitment process.