Israeli Baby Suffers Critical Head Injury; Mother, Boyfriend Arrested

A 10-month-old girl in Ashkelon suffered critical head injuries on Sunday. The baby’s mother, age 22, and her boyfriend, a 21-year-old Palestinian who was in Israel without a permit, were detained on suspicions of child abuse.

The baby’s father was arrested but later released.

Initially police believed that the girl had been left home alone in the family’s Ashkelon apartment. It later emerged that the mother’s boyfriend had been with the baby at her home before she was reported injured, then he left the apartment before authorities arrived, police said.

The man was apparently on his way back to the West Bank when he was arrested near Kiryat Gat.

He told police that the child was injured when she fell and hit her head. He denied injuring her.

The father was freed from police custody, while the mother and her boyfriend were detained overnight.

Police said neighbors heard screaming coming from the couple’s apartment on Sunday and alerted Magen David Adom emergency services and the police. After being taken to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, the girl was transferred for surgery at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva to treat her severe head injuries.