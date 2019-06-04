When Melania Met Nechama: Touching First Ladies Photos Moved Israelis

The photos of Rivlin and Trump were shared across social media, with commentators lauding the two women for their demeanor

comments Print Subscribe now
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Nechama Rivlin, wife of President Reuven Rivlin at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, May 22, 2017.
THOMAS COEX/AFP

This story was published May 22, 2017. Nechama Rivlin died June 4, 2019, at the age of 73

>> Subscribe for just $1 now

Nechama Rivlin, the wife of President Reuven Rivlin, and American first lady Melania Trump stirred emotions in Israel as photos of them holding hands emerged on Monday.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump holds the hand of Nechama Rivlin.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP

The two first ladies were arriving for a press conference at the President's Residence in Jerusalem in honor of U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Rivlin.

The photos of Rivlin, who uses an oxygen concentrator, and Trump were shared across social media, with commentators lauding the two women for their demeanor.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1