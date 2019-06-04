When Melania Met Nechama: Touching First Ladies Photos Moved Israelis

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Nechama Rivlin, wife of President Reuven Rivlin at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, May 22, 2017.

This story was published May 22, 2017. Nechama Rivlin died June 4, 2019, at the age of 73

Nechama Rivlin, the wife of President Reuven Rivlin, and American first lady Melania Trump stirred emotions in Israel as photos of them holding hands emerged on Monday.

The two first ladies were arriving for a press conference at the President's Residence in Jerusalem in honor of U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Rivlin.

First Lady Melania holding hands with Nechama Rivlin on Monday. pic.twitter.com/qGcr7vsEh7 — TRUMP 24/7 (@MichaelDelauzon) May 22, 2017

I saw that too--so nice. Mrs. Rivlin was a real trooper considering her health challenges. She is a kind woman too, like Melania. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 https://t.co/4PR20D9zGg — Cindy Ingold (@IngoldIsrael) May 22, 2017

Melania Trump with Israel's First Lady Nechama Rivlin holding hands as they walk inside like old friends. ❤️Beautiful warm welcome🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/G0p7sLpSqO — Peni Basse (@pmbasse) May 22, 2017

The photos of Rivlin, who uses an oxygen concentrator, and Trump were shared across social media, with commentators lauding the two women for their demeanor.