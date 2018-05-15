Watch the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem's Full Opening Ceremony

U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the opening of the American embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018

The U.S. officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem Monday afternoon amid clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians at the Gaza border that have killed dozens of protesters and wounded thousands more.

About 800 people gathered in the courtyard of the new embassy, the former consulate, in south Jerusalem's upscale Arnona neighborhood for the historic opening ceremony. While some on hand were apprehensive as the death toll at the Gaza border rose, the general atmosphere was one of excitement.

In attendance were Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. President Donald Trump, in a recorded message at a ceremony opening the U.S. embassy, said on Monday he remained committed to peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the occassion historic, one that will be remembered in Israel for generations.

