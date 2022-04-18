WATCH: Massive Exodus of Israelis Head to Egypt on Passover

Thousands of Israelis crossed into Egypt on Sunday as they head to their Passover vacation, clogging the border crossing and waiting for hours to get through.

“Both sides of the crossing were crowded throughout the morning,” the Israel Airports Authority reported Sunday, adding that it was unable to extend opening hours at the crossing because of a shortage of personnel, as well as Egypt’s unwillingness to extend the opening hours on the other side of the border.

People wait on the Israeli side of the Taba border crossing, on Sunday.

Movement across the border eased significantly on Monday, yet more congestion is expected toward the weekend when thousands of Israelis are set to return.