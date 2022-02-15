WATCH: Egyptian President's 'Moving' Gesture to Israeli Minister in Cairo

In a sign of warming relations between his country and Israel, a smiling Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi crossed a hall at a conference of North African and Middle Eastern countries in Cairo on Monday to personally greet Energy Minister Karine Elharrar.

In a video widely shared online, the Egyptian president is seen walking the length, then leaving multiple delegates waiting as he spoke with Elharrar – telling her that he hoped she would visit his country again in the future.

Elharrar, a member of the Yesh Atid party, has been in office since June 2021. She uses a wheelchair due to muscle atrophy, and made international headlines earlier this year after she was unable to attend a session at the United Nations' climate summit in Glasgow, since the hosting venue was not wheelchair-accessible.

While Israel and Egypt have had diplomatic relations since 1979, it is widely considered a 'cold peace' that is maintained by the countries' political and military leadership, but isn't widely popular among the general Egyptian public. For that reason, the Egyptian president's gesture to Elharrar was celebrated as a sign of change by Israeli politicians and commentators on Monday.

“President al-Sisi, you’ve touched us all,” tweeted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who flew to Bahrain for the first visit by an Israeli premier on Monday. Bennett and Sissi met in Egypt in September, and the prime minister later described their meeting as "important and very good. We have created a foundation for a deep connection for the future."

As a diplomat, whose previous posting was in Egypt, I can say that this moving video is proof of how the #MiddleEast is changing,” tweeted Ohad Zemet, the spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in London.

For her part, Elharrar tweeted that she believed that “the Israeli energy economy is a bridge for establishing ties with the countries of the region,” and that her participation in Monday’s forum was hopefully “another step on the way to increasing the circle of peace.”