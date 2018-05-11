Right-wing Israelis Filmed Trying to Send Flaming Kite to Gaza, Starting Fire in Israel

Three right-wing activists were arrested in Israel on Friday after attempting to send an incendiary kite into the Gaza Strip. The kite was believed to have fallen inside Israeli territory, where it started a small conflagration.

One of the suspects, Ran Karmi Buzaglo, claimed that he had been attempting to make a "humorous video."

The fire was quickly extinguished and the three men were taken into police custody for questioning. A video of the incident shows Buzaglo setting fire to a piece of cloth tied to a kite and trying to fly it into Gaza. The video ends with the kite falling within Israeli territory, while someone is heard shouting "no, no, no."

skip - Video filmed by right-wing activists near Gaza border

Video filmed by right-wing activists near Gaza border Ran Karmi Buzaglo

In a video taken before the fire, Karmi Buzaglo addresses Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, saying in Arabic: "Listen, man, don't play with us." He continues in Hebrew: "We are here on the Gaza border. We will teach them how to do it right. We have prepared gifts for them. Soon they will understand that everything they know how to do, we know how to do better."

Karmi Buzaglo recently mocked the use of incendiary kites by protesting Palestinians. "The best minds of IMI [Systems, an Israeli weapons manufacturer] are developing a laser beam that will intercept kites," he wrote on Twitter. "The development will be operational in 2025 and will cost nearly a billion dollars. Meanwhile, the possibility is being considered of putting a bullet in the head of every terrorist who flies a kite bomb."

Karmi Buzaglo, 54, led a public campaign in support of Elor Azaria, the Israeli soldier convicted of shooting a dead a wounded assailant in Hebron in 2016. He added the name Buzaglo three years ago in protest of religious figures' statements against Mizrahi Jews.