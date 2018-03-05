Uri Lubrani, Iconic Israeli Diplomat, Dies at 92

Uri Lubrani, who served Israeli national security for 60 years, died on Monday morning at age 92.

Born in Haifa in 1926, Lubrani studied at the Reali high school and joined the Palmach pre-state fighting force. He joined Israel’s Foreign Ministry in the 1950s, starting as chief of staff to Foreign Minister Moshe Sharett. Among his subsequent positions were chief of staff to the prime minister, adviser on Arab affairs, and envoy of an adviser to prime ministers, including David Ben Gurion and Levi Eshkol.

From the 1980s until Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000, Lubrani coordinated the government’s actions in Lebanon and headed the team handling captives and soldiers missing in action. He was also involved in sensitive issues such as bringing Ethiopian Jews to Israel in 1991. As a diplomat, Lubrani served as ambassador to Iran, Uganda and Ethiopia, and also as envoy for prime ministers Shimon Peres, Yitzhak Rabin, Ehud Barak and others.

He retired in 2015 and will be buried on Wednesday.