Ultra-Orthodox Protesters Burn Jewish Prayer Book as Women Visit Western Wall

Ultra-Orthodox protesters burned a Jewish prayer book near the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Friday to protest the monthly prayer service there by female worshippers.

The incident occurred as nearly 200 Women of the Wall activists arrived for the service in celebration of the beginning of the Hebrew month of Av. Several thousand ultra-Orthodox haredi protesters greeted them with booing and shouting.

The haredim and other conservatives oppose the group’s singing and, at times, use of prayer shawls, kippahs and Torah scrolls, which are reserved for men in Orthodox Judaism. Some of the protesters set fire to a prayer book bearing the group’s logo, Women of the Wall said.

They “laughed with pleasure as a WOW participant burned herself trying to salvage it,” the group said in a statement.

According to the Foundation of the Heritage of the Western Wall, which administers religious services there, Women of the Wall declined to pray at a space allocated to them for this purposes, “triggering serious disturbances.”

#Haredim harassed, chased, spit, rammed bicycles against, hit & more against women at the #WesternWall.



They also burned a prayer-book. We know from history that where books are burned, people will be burned. #Police did nothing. #Israel sanctions violence against women. pic.twitter.com/Rvvk7CX6mO — (((SusanSilverman))) (@RabbaSusan) July 13, 2018

My friends w/ @Womenofthewall literally had to run away from 50 Hasidim outside the #Kotel this morning while on the phone trying to get help from your officers.



A big rock hit Shira’s head as they were leaving. Are we still treating our fellow #Jews like this @MickyRosenfeld? pic.twitter.com/Krs5wjOqgu — Hallel Silverman (@JustHallel) July 13, 2018

#Haredi Jews lit @Womenofthewall’s prayer books on fire at the Western Wall.



Yes, Jews did this to other #Jews.



When will we learn that we are stronger together? pic.twitter.com/bwRBsaltRZ — Hallel Silverman (@JustHallel) July 13, 2018

