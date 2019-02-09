Israeli Military, U.S. Army Join Forces in Annual Bilateral Drill Simulating Deployment in Israel

U.S. and Israeli military offload supplies from a C-130J Hercules in support of exercise "Juniper Falcon," Hatzor air force base, Israel, February 7, 2019.

The Israel Air Force and the U.S. Army are joining forces together in an exercise that kicked off on Thursday and simulates a scenario in which the United States has to privde Israel with missile defense.

The drill, which has been dubbed "Juniper Falcon," brings together 300 U.S. military troops and 400 IDF troops from various units, including the Air Defense Division, the Operations Directorate, the Navy, logistical units and medical forces.

U.S. military men off load from the C-130J Hercules during exercise "Juniper Falcon", Hatzor air force base, Israel, February 7, 2019. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix/Released

The exercise is set to end on February 15.

Forces from the U.S. European Command are simulating deployment in Israel, and according to the IAF the exercise will include "operational orders which may be utilized in the future."

The drill is part of an agreement between the United States and Israel to hold bilateral training exercises on a regular basis. Last year, a similar exercise was held, titled "Juniper Cobra."

A C-130J Hercules lands at Hatzor Air Force Base in support of exercise "Juniper Falcon," Hatzor air force base, Israel, February 7, 2019. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix/Released