At Least Three Wounded in Suspected Car-rammings in Northern Israeli City of Acre

An Israeli Border Police officer and two soldiers were lightly wounded in suspected car-rammings in two different incidents in the northern Israeli city of Acre. The ramming jeep hit a Border Police officer on Yehoshafat St. near the city market. The jeep then drove on and rammed two IDF soldiers near the city railway station.

skip - Footage of suspected car-ramming

Footage of suspected car-ramming - דלג

The driver was shot and is in critical condition. According to police, "a third individual indentified the ramming and opened fire at the jeep." Police say that motivation behind the incident remains unknown.

Magen David Adom emergency responders have taken three 20-year-olds to Galilee Hospital in Nahariya. A medic at the scene said: “When I arrived near the train station I saw two 20-year olds, fully conscious. They lay by the side of the road and had light bruises on their heads and limbs. I gave them initial medical treatment and we evacuated them. We also treated another man, aged 51, wounded in his leg. He was also evacuated with light wounds.”