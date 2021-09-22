COVID in Israel: Unvaccinated Drive Slight Increase in Serious Cases

Israel recorded 4,800 new COVID cases on Tuesday, with more than two thirds of them among unvaccinated people, according to the latest Health Ministry data released on Wednesday.

Although only about 17 percent of eligible Israelis did not get vaccinated so far, they accounted for 67-69 percent of new cases this week, according to official figures for Monday and Tuesday.

Over the past two weeks, unvaccinated people have accounted for 58 percent of all deaths and 66 percent of all serious cases in the country.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 723 patients in serious condition – a slight increase from the previous day – including 187 on ventilators and 257 in critical condition. About 70 percent of active serious cases are unvaccinated.

Serious cases in Israel remained over 650 since late August, and have stabilized at around 700 for the past week.

7,582 people died from the virus in Israel so far.

About 3,00 Israelis got a COVID booster shot on Tuesday, with the total number of Israeli receiving all three vaccine doses surpassing 3 million. Over 6 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.