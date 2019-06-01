Two Missiles Fired From Syria Toward Israel's Mount Hermon, Israeli Army Says

Two missiles were fired toward Israel's Mount Hermon from Syria on Saturday evening, the Israeli military said.

No injuries were reported, and the Israeli army noted that the incident is being looked into.

According to initial assessments by the Israel Defense Forces, the fire did not emanate from an anti-tank missile, nor was it mistakenly aimed at Israel. The army also determined that it was not errant fire spilling over from internal fighting in Syria, as was sometimes the case in other such attacks on Israeli territory.

This assessment is based on the fact that there currently aren't any massive fire exchanges in Syrian territory close to the border with Israel.

The military is looking into reports that one of the missiles struck an unpopulated area near an IDF outpost on the Hermon, while the other landed in Syria.

On Monday, the Israeli military said it struck a Syrian military target in Quneitra after an anti-aircraft missile was launched earlier at an Israeli fighter jet.

A report in the Lebanese media outlet Al Mayadeen said an Israeli drone struck a surveillance system in southern Lebanon. An additional report said the Lebanese army was at the scene investigating the device, which is said to be Israeli.

According to Syrian state media, one officer was killed and two others were wounded in the strike, which took place Monday afternoon. The report added that Syrian air defense attacked an unmanned aerial vehicle that entered Syrian airspace near the southern suburb.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will respond "fiercely and forcefully" in the event of a Syrian attack on Israel.

Israeli intelligence assessments recently alerted that Iran and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah may initiate incidents which would lead to an escalation in the Golan Heights, as part of Tehran's efforts to combat U.S. sanctions and Israeli strikes against Iranian forces in Syria.