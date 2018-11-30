Two Israelis Wounded by Jordanian Worker in Suspected Terror Attack

Police vehicles at the scene of a suspected terror attack in Eilat on November 30, 2018.

A Jordanian worker attacked and moderately wounded two people with a hammer in the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Friday. Initial findings led police to believe the attack was politically motivated.

The suspect has been handed over to the Shin Bet security service for questioning.

The two men, both in their 30s, suffered moderate-to-serious head trauma. They were evacuated by emergency services paramedics to Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat, and were later transferred to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

Paramedic Alon Yosef from the Magen David Adom emergency services said: "When we arrived at the scene we saw two young men, fully cognizant with injuries to their bodies, suffering from bleeding." Yosef said they were evacuated in moderate-to-serious condition after initial treatment.

The Jordanian assailant had a daily worker visa, and according to the Population and Immigration Authority, began working in Israel on Thursday.

In June 2014, Israel approved the entry of up to 1,500 Jordanian laborers to the hotel industry in Eilat. Additionally, contractors were allowed to demand day-workers be let in, who were barred from staying in Israel overnight, to work in construction.