Two Wounded in Jerusalem Stabbing Attack; Suspect Apprehended by Israeli Police
One of those wounded is said to be in critical condition
A 50-year-old man was critically wounded Friday in a suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, and another lightly wounded, emergency services said.
Israeli police said officers at the scene apprehended the suspect.
The first stabbing occurred near Damascus Gate, and the second near Hurva Synagogue.
Last month, Israeli security forces shot and wounded a Palestinian man attempting to carry out a stabbing attack in the West Bank, Border Police said, reporting no further wounded in the incident.
A 20-year-old resident of Saniriya, a village in the northern West Bank, was shot by Israeli security forces as he approached a Border Police outpost at the Tapuah Junction and "behaved suspiciously," according to the Israel Police spokesperson.
The suspect was evacuated in critical condition by the Israeli army for medical attention.
Earlier last month, a Palestinian man was killed after he allegedly tried to carry out a stabbing attack at the Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus. Another Palestinian man was moderately wounded and taken to hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said at the time.
The Israeli military reported no further wounded in the suspected attack, adding an armed settler, and not a member of the security forces, shot the man.
