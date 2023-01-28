Israeli Troops Raided a Palestinian Refugee Camp to Arrest a Volunteer. They Killed a Boy on the Way Out
Israeli soldiers invaded the Deheisheh refugee camp on a mission to arrest a 55-year-old Italian activist suspected of being a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. On their way out, the force shot at stone throwers, killing a 14-year-old boy
In the camp he was known as “Baklava,” because he was so sweet. He loved to swim in the pool in nearby Beit Jala and to dance the debka in a traditional folk-dancing group in the community center of the Deheisheh camp, south of Bethlehem. He raised a dog called Simsima and liked to photograph himself with his canine sidekick in the camp’s alleyways. Now Simsima has been given away, to someone in Ramallah; its heart is said to be broken too.
