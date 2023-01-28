In the camp he was known as “Baklava,” because he was so sweet. He loved to swim in the pool in nearby Beit Jala and to dance the debka in a traditional folk-dancing group in the community center of the Deheisheh camp, south of Bethlehem. He raised a dog called Simsima and liked to photograph himself with his canine sidekick in the camp’s alleyways. Now Simsima has been given away, to someone in Ramallah; its heart is said to be broken too.