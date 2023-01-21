Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Troops Killed a Palestinian. The IDF Claimed He Tried to Grab a Gun, but Showed No Proof

Driving to work with his son, Ahmed Kahla was stopped at an army checkpoint, where he was shot dead. The army claimed he tried to grab a soldier's weapon. His son insists that he was slain for no reason

Gideon Levy
Alex Levac
Gideon Levy
Alex Levac

The following report appeared this past Monday in Yedioth Ahronoth: “IDF fighters yesterday morning shot to death a Palestinian armed with a knife who tried to snatch a weapon from one of the members of the force… The terrorist, who was shot to death… , [was a] resident of the village of Rammun.”

