Israeli Troops Came to Raze Palestinian Homes, and Along the Way Killed Two Young Men
Two Palestinians were shot dead by IDF soldiers on a demolition mission – to destroy the houses of families of two other young men, who had killed an officer. Collective punishment was thus compounded by more killing
Two massive yellow bulldozers are parked in front of the home of a bereaved family in the village of Kafr Dan, northwest of Jenin in the West Bank. One bulldozer belongs to the grieving father, Mahmoud Abed; the other to his late son, Fouad, who worked with him. This is a two-story house, still lacking a plaster finish. The parents and children live on the ground floor; the upper floor, still under construction, was earmarked for 17-year-old Fouad, the eldest of what were five children.
