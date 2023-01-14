Two massive yellow bulldozers are parked in front of the home of a bereaved family in the village of Kafr Dan, northwest of Jenin in the West Bank. One bulldozer belongs to the grieving father, Mahmoud Abed; the other to his late son, Fouad, who worked with him. This is a two-story house, still lacking a plaster finish. The parents and children live on the ground floor; the upper floor, still under construction, was earmarked for 17-year-old Fouad, the eldest of what were five children.