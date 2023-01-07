Haaretz - back to home page
'He Was a Child, Why Did They Kill Him?': Israeli Troops Ambush Palestinian Teens With Gunfire

Five Palestinian teenagers went on an outing in nature, maybe just to hike, as they say. Or maybe to throw stones at cars. Israeli soldiers ambushed and rained heavy fire on them, killing one and wounding the others, one seriously

Gideon Levy
Alex Levac
Gideon Levy
Alex Levac

The village, the street, the wall of the house and the deceased’s room – all are now adorned with two portraits: one of the uncle, Wilyam Rimawi, who has been incarcerated in an Israeli prison for 21 years, and the other of his dead nephew, Diaa Rahmi, 16, whom he never met.

