Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

What Happened When a Palestinian Family Discovered Settlers Planted a Vineyard on Its Land

Members of the Dar-Mohammed family from the village of Tarrama were astounded to find one day that settlers had planted grapevines on their land. When younger members of the family began uprooting them, soldiers assaulted them

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Gideon Levy
Alex Levac
Gideon Levy
Alex Levac

A man gets up one morning and sets out, together with other family members, to harvest olives on his plot of land in the southern West Bank, and discovers a vineyard there that he did not plant. Suddenly, there’s a vineyard encroaching on his land. He didn’t put it there, nor did anyone else from his family. And when children from the distraught family attempt to uproot the invasive plantings, soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces arrive, and they are in turn quickly joined by a larger group of soldiers. They fire tear-gas grenades at the children, strike adult members of the family and drive them all off their own land.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism