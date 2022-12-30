What Happened When a Palestinian Family Discovered Settlers Planted a Vineyard on Its Land

A man gets up one morning and sets out, together with other family members, to harvest olives on his plot of land in the southern West Bank, and discovers a vineyard there that he did not plant. Suddenly, there’s a vineyard encroaching on his land. He didn’t put it there, nor did anyone else from his family. And when children from the distraught family attempt to uproot the invasive plantings, soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces arrive, and they are in turn quickly joined by a larger group of soldiers. They fire tear-gas grenades at the children, strike adult members of the family and drive them all off their own land.