Beatings, Humiliation, Fear: Israeli Jail, According to a Palestinian Teen
After 41 days of beatings and questioning about his alleged role in a stone-throwing incident, a 16-year-old Shadi Khoury is finally released to house arrest – by order of the Supreme Court
They would call him “the Christian” to insult him. They would repeatedly beat and humiliate him in jail. In the course of his abduction at the break of dawn from his East Jerusalem home, the black-clad police officers beat him until he bled. They broke his nose and a tooth, after he refused to undress in their presence. Then they dragged him by force, bound and blindfolded, to their van.
In the News
Paid by Sealartec