The Ramming Attack That Didn't Involve a Ramming or an Attack

On the wall of the stairwell someone has written with a felt-tip pen: “This is the home of the heroic shahid Basel Basbous.” On a living room wall there’s a mourning poster made for the occasion, with a photograph of the departed, as is the custom. But the departed has not parted.

For an entire day the residents of this house thought that Basel had been killed together with his two friends, when Israeli soldiers sprayed their car with dozens of bullets. No one saw fit to inform the family that their son was alive and that he was in an Israeli hospital, but under arrest. And so, people came to the home in the Jalazun refugee camp, north of Ramallah, to pay their condolences.

Only one devoted member of the medical staff at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem came to this house, late at night, to pass on the amazing information. “Basel is alive and in the hospital.” If not for him, the family might have continued to believe that their son was dead. That’s how lacking in value Palestinian life is in Israeli eyes, and how little Israel does to update Palestinian families about the fate of their loved ones. After all, Palestinians don’t love their children, certainly not the way we do.

The incident occurred on the night between the second and third of October. Three young Palestinians – Khaled Ambar, 20, Salama Sharaya, 18, and Basel Basbous, 18 – were on the way home in Khaled’s car after completing their night shifts in a pizzeria in Bir Zeit, adjacent to Ramallah. Khaled lived in Bir Zeit, but offered to drop the others at their homes. Their first stop was to be Jalazun, where Basel lives, and from there they would continue on to nearby Jifna, to drop off Salama.

It was almost 3:30 A.M. when they reached the road between El Bireh and Jalazun, a few hundred meters from the camp, hard by the wall of the Beit El settlement. Units of the Israel Defense Forces were operating that night in Jalazun, taking people into custody. The camp’s Popular Committee warned residents via the social media about the army’s activity, and the local young people organized accordingly. The three buddies from the pizzeria learned what was afoot from a passing driver, and so drove in the wrong direction up a street leading to the main road, fearing that troops were on the parallel street.

This week we stood at the spot where the three were shot, together with Iyad Hadad, a field researcher for the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem, who collected testimony and drew up a detailed report about what happened here that night. Ignoring a no-entry sign, the three turned onto the street, which has a bend immediately after the turn, so they could not have seen two ambushes, made up of between five and seven soldiers on each side of the street.

Immediately after they passed the first group of soldiers, they came under withering fire, and then the second group, standing on the other side of the street, joined in. The young men were shot at from all directions. Someone who lives adjacent to the site told Hadad that dozens of rounds were fired at the car. Khaled, the driver, lost control of the vehicle, which ran into a parked car before coming to a stop. Salama was sitting next to Khaled, Basel was in the back.

The soldiers didn’t dare approach the car on their own. About 10 minutes passed before reinforcements arrived, and only then did they go over to the vehicle. In the front were two bullet-riddled bodies; in the rear a wounded person lay on the floor. Basel told us later that when the soldiers finally opened the door they hit him on the head and the body with a rifle butt. Maybe that was their way of checking to see if he was still among the living. One of them shouted, “He’s alive!”

Basel had been hit by four bullets, two to his left arm and two to his left leg, and he was bleeding from both limbs. A photograph of his elbow shows a large hole in it.

Open gallery view Basel Bsbous in his family home Credit: Alex Levac

He was taken to an army vehicle and then transferred to an Israeli ambulance, which took him to Shaare Zedek. He was semi-conscious. The car, punctured with bullet holes, was removed by a military tow truck. Basel was hospitalized as a detainee. In Jalazun they thought he was dead. The following day the Israeli media, including Ynet, reported: “Fighters thwart car-ramming near Ramallah and liquidate two suspects.” The report mentioned Basel explicitly as one of those who had been killed.

We asked the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit this week whether the incident was indeed a car-ramming attack. The response: “During activity by security forces in the Jalazun refugee camp in the Binyamin territorial sector, intended to arrest a person suspected of acts of terror, the forces identified what was suspected to be a car-ramming, and responded with fire to remove the danger. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

“One of the passengers in the vehicle, who was sitting alone in the back, was arrested immediately after the incident and taken in for questioning. After thorough analysis of the investigative report, it was decided that there was no basis for putting the detainee on trial in view of the lack of evidence connecting him to those involved in the car-ramming. We are not familiar with a claim that the detainee was subjected to violence; he was even administered medical care by the fighters.”

Basel’s father, Kazem, has worked in sovereign Israel for 48 years. He’s 62 and has nine children in the Jalazun camp and three more from a second wife, who lives on the Mount of Olives in East Jerusalem, and he provides for them all. On the day following the incident (October 3), he was certain that his son was dead, since that is what was reported both in the Palestinian social media and in the Israeli media. The house filled up with people offering condolences.

Open gallery view Basel Basbous and his father Kazem Credit: Alex Levac

At the same time, however, his son was in intensive care at Shaare Zedek. An Arab physician who entered his room asked, “How do you feel, Salama?” Basel tensed up: “I am not Salama, I am Basel.” Thus the appalling mistake was discovered. The physician immediately called the family, but Basel’s father was convinced that it was someone from the Shin Bet security service who was mocking him. He didn’t believe Basel was alive. A member of the medical staff (who asked to have his name withheld) decided to visit the family personally in order to give them the news. He is to be commended for that.

The man stood in the doorway of the house, which was packed with mourners, and told the parents, Your son is alive. Kazem and Awataf, his wife, were stunned. “Like I had a wedding,” Kazem says in his broken Hebrew. In a flash, the house of mourning became a house of joy. But until he saw Basel with his own eyes, he still didn’t believe it.

The next morning, Kazem hurried to obtain an entry permit for Israel and another one for the hospital, and he traveled to Jerusalem. The soldiers who were guarding his son wouldn’t let him in at first, but finally relented, giving him three minutes with his son. Kazem says he came out after one minute. He had seen all he wanted: that his son was alive. He asked for no more. A few days later he visited again, and Basel didn’t remember that he had already been there.

Basel underwent surgery, while in the meantime, the court deliberated his remand twice. On October 13, the judge stated that he was to be released unconditionally. Basel was still hospitalized and was due to undergo plastic surgery again on October 19. In the morning the staff prepared him for the operation, but then the police arrived and told Basel to get dressed, pack up his things and go home to Jalazun. “Have the operation in the territories,” the police officers told him, he recalls now.

He was alone, there were many things in the room and he was afraid he wouldn’t be able to remove them. The officers hustled him, took him to the hospital’s entrance and told him he had two hours to leave Jerusalem.

Open gallery view Basel alongside his friend Khaled Ambar who was killed in the incident Credit: Alex Levac

Basel found himself alone in a Jewish city, wounded and weak. He called one of his brothers, who in turn contacted the Palestinian Authority. The PA ordered an ambulance for him from East Jerusalem, which took him to the Istishari Arab Hospital in Ramallah. He remained there for two weeks and underwent plastic surgery on his arm. He returned home a few weeks ago, and still faces a lengthy rehabilitation process as well as another operation.

As is its practice, Israel revoked Kazem’s work permit and that of other members of the family. Kazem is in despair at not being able to go on working in Israel. Israel has also not returned the bodies of the two others in the car, Salama Sharaya and Khaled Ambar – even though it effectively admitted, by releasing Basel, that there had been no car-ramming attack.

Basel enters the living room of his home in the Jalazun camp on crutches, his left arm still bandaged and in a cast. Our arrival there in the late afternoon on Monday this week woke him up. His face was glum, gray and expressionless; he wore a black sweatsuit. We ask him how he’s feeling, and initially, his father volunteers to answer in his name: “His mental state is the main thing. His mental state is very bad.”

The incident shattered the young man. He shouts in his sleep, every night he wakes up in a panic and calls out the names of his dead friends. Khaled appears in his dreams and Salama appears in his dreams, or should we say nightmares. His father tries to calm him down – “It’s over” – but he is never calm, his father says.

“I am trying to support the families of my friends,” Basel says quietly. “I told their parents that I would take the place of their sons – but I feel as lost as they do.”

There are nine children in the Sharaya family, including the dead son; their father died 13 years ago, and their mother, Haijar, who’s 52, is barely able to provide for them. One daughter is deaf and one of the sons suffers from severe disabilities. Haijar’s hope was that one day Salama would help provide for the household. Now he’s no longer here, not even his body.