Israel Has Kept Him From Seeing His Mom for 20 Years. He's Determined to Change That

Born in Gaza, he has spent most of his life in Israel. He studied film, and now works as a sous-chef in a popular restaurant in Tel Aviv, where he lives. But his mother is in Gaza, and despite the proximity, for the past 20 years Israel has prevented the two from meeting

Gideon Levy
Alex Levac
Gideon Levy
Alex Levac

Mohammed Abu Sharb has only a vague memory of his last meeting with his mother. He remembers that he accompanied her in a taxi to the Erez checkpoint at the border with the Gaza Strip, and that before they parted she insisted on stuffing a 100-shekel note into his hand (at the time, about $22). He knew that was a large sum for her but nevertheless took the money. She then got out of the car and disappeared into the depths of the checkpoint, and he took a taxi back to Be’er Sheva. More than that he doesn’t remember.

