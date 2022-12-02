Israel Has Kept Him From Seeing His Mom for 20 Years. He's Determined to Change That

Mohammed Abu Sharb has only a vague memory of his last meeting with his mother. He remembers that he accompanied her in a taxi to the Erez checkpoint at the border with the Gaza Strip, and that before they parted she insisted on stuffing a 100-shekel note into his hand (at the time, about $22). He knew that was a large sum for her but nevertheless took the money. She then got out of the car and disappeared into the depths of the checkpoint, and he took a taxi back to Be’er Sheva. More than that he doesn’t remember.