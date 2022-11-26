Rifat Didn't Try to Flee the Israeli Soldiers. He Was Still Shot Dead
After working briefly at a Jaffa restaurant, Rifat Eissi returned to his West Bank hometown to renew his entry permit. As he climbed through a breach in the separation barrier on the way back to Israel, a soldier shot him to death – even though he was standing still
Rifat Eissi wasn’t really from the West Bank. Although he was born in the village of Sanur, south of Jenin, he spent most of his life in Jordan, where his parents still live in exile. He was married to a Jordanian woman and they had a daughter.
