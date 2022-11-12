Haaretz - back to home page
A Young Palestinian Set a Tire on Fire During a Protest. Israeli Snipers Shot Him Dead

When the news broke that five Palestinians had been killed that evening by soldiers in Nablus, he went with some friends to protest near the army guard tower that looms over his village. He set a tire ablaze – and then snipers shot and killed Qusai Tamimi, 19, from a distance of dozens of meters

Gideon Levy
Alex Levac
Gideon Levy
Alex Levac

The house nearest the army guard tower belongs to Mohammed Tamimi, an 83-year-old farmer who raises bees and chickens and also tends olive trees – all in his small yard. A sign on the iron gate offers “mountain honey” for sale. Tamimi urges us to look at the beehives that Israeli soldiers demolished over the years, the 1986 Subaru that they torched and the many tear-gas cartridges strewn among the olive trees. It’s not easy living in a house abutting a guard tower, which looms over a small Palestinian village that chose the path of nonviolent resistance and has persevered in it for 13 years.

