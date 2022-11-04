Israeli Troops Shoot, Wound, Kill and Delay Medical Care for Casualties

A wounded teenager lies on a stretcher placed on the road. He’s partially disrobed, his stomach is covered with a bloodstained white cloth, he is also bleeding. It doesn’t look as if he is conscious. A Palestinian man tries to tend to him, then a few others, including an elderly man, lend a hand. As they make an effort to pick up the stretcher and get the wounded youth to a hospital, Israeli soldiers push them away brutally, barking at them and striking them with their rifle butts. One soldier fires in the air in order to disperse what he apparently perceives as a pack of stray dogs – in reality, distraught local residents trying to save their fellow villager and relative, who lies bleeding on the road. Anguished cries are heard in the background.