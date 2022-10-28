A 12-year-old Boy Goes Out to Sell Water at an Intersection, and Is Shot Dead
Mahmoud Samudi sold bottles of water in the Jenin refugee camp to earn pocket money. A jeep stopped opposite him during an army raid there and a soldier inside the vehicle began shooting at a group of stone-throwers. Samudi, just 12 years old, was critically wounded and died two weeks later. He is the youngest person to be killed in Jenin this year
The east side of the town of Al-Yamun, west of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The yard of the three-story family home is filled with plants and flowers. A picture of Mahmoud Samudi hangs on the outside wall by the entrance. A man in a black sweat suit wears a beard of mourning, and a picture of the deceased Mahmoud hangs on a pendant around his neck. He is the bereaved father, Mohammed Samudi, 43. Next to him sits his brother, the bereaved uncle, Abdu, a 41-year-old metalworker who speaks fluent Hebrew. In this home there is much pain but no tears.