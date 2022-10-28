Haaretz - back to home page
A 12-year-old Boy Goes Out to Sell Water at an Intersection, and Is Shot Dead

Mahmoud Samudi sold bottles of water in the Jenin refugee camp to earn pocket money. A jeep stopped opposite him during an army raid there and a soldier inside the vehicle began shooting at a group of stone-throwers. Samudi, just 12 years old, was critically wounded and died two weeks later. He is the youngest person to be killed in Jenin this year

Gideon Levy
Alex Levac

