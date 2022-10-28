The east side of the town of Al-Yamun, west of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The yard of the three-story family home is filled with plants and flowers. A picture of Mahmoud Samudi hangs on the outside wall by the entrance. A man in a black sweat suit wears a beard of mourning, and a picture of the deceased Mahmoud hangs on a pendant around his neck. He is the bereaved father, Mohammed Samudi, 43. Next to him sits his brother, the bereaved uncle, Abdu, a 41-year-old metalworker who speaks fluent Hebrew. In this home there is much pain but no tears.