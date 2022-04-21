An Israeli Soldier Opened Fire From a Moving Jeep, Killing a Lawyer Taking Kids to School

At the entrance to the well-kept family compound, an SUV stands in the carport, wrapped in black like an installation by Christo. The new car might be covered as protection from the sun and dust, or as a sign of mourning. The vehicle under the black fabric is the gray Hyundai Tucson that belonged to attorney Mohammed Assaf. He drove to his death last week in that vehicle, which he was still paying off. It was the car in which, every morning, he took his young son to kindergarten and his two nephews to high school in Nablus. Then he would continue to the offices of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, a Palestinian Authority agency where he worked as a legal adviser.