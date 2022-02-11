Haaretz - back to home page
For Over a Year, Israel Has Jailed a Palestinian Teen With a Rare Disease. There's No Trial in Sight

Two Israeli military judges have ordered Amal Nakhleh's release, but the larger predatory system has insisted on keeping him jailed

Amal Nakhleh and his father Muammar, during better times.Credit: Photo reproduction: Alex Levac
Gideon Levy
Alex Levac