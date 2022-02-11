For Over a Year, Israel Has Jailed a Palestinian Teen With a Rare Disease. There's No Trial in Sight
Two Israeli military judges have ordered Amal Nakhleh's release, but the larger predatory system has insisted on keeping him jailed
Amal Nakhleh and his father Muammar, during better times.Credit: Photo reproduction: Alex Levac
What do the Shin Bet security service and the Israel Defense Forces have against a teenager in high school, whose father says he doesn’t know the difference between ideology and biology, who suffers from a rare autoimmune disease and who in 2020 underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his chest? Why do they imprison him repeatedly, without trial, without an indictment, without any consideration for his age or his health?
