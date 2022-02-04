For 50 Days, Israel Kept This Palestinian Village Under Siege

Mohammed Yihyeh Tamimi leans on a wall of the small room he uses to store the scrap he occasionally buys and sells. He’s disabled and can barely get around, having been injured in 1987 in a work accident in the town of Azor, southeast of Tel Aviv. Yazur, he calls it, of course – its Arabic name. To get to his home, which is above the storeroom, he climbs the stairs oddly, tilting his body to one side and dragging his half-paralyzed legs, one after the other. Upstairs, in his small apartment, he tells his story. Two of his sons are in prison, and his youngest, who’s 16, was also in detention for a day during these past two accursed months, while his village was under siege by the Israeli army.