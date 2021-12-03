First the IDF Killed Their Little Brother. Then Israel Punished Them
Imad, 15, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers while standing on the roof of his home. In the wake of that tragedy, his siblings have been thrust into dire economic straits. The unbearable despair of a family from the Balata camp
Imad was born last Monday via C-section at the Rafadiya Hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus. The newborn is named after his uncle, his father’s brother, whom he will never meet. The first Imad Hashash was a 15-year-old who went up to the roof of his house in the Balata refugee camp on the night of August 24, in order to see what was happening on the streets below during a raid by Israel Defense Forces. Imad peeked out – and was hit immediately, one of his brothers relates now. A soldier positioned in the corner of an alleyway aimed his rifle and shot Imad from afar. The bullet smashed into the teenager’s face and split his skull in two. He died instantly.