Turkey Foils Plot to Assassinate Israeli Businessman, Report Says

Turkish media reported on Friday that an operation in recent days by Ankara's National Intelligence Organization foiled an Iranian plot to assassinate an Israeli businessman in Turkey.

According to the Daily Sabah report, a nine-member cell handled by Iranian intelligence targeted Yair Geller, 75, a Turkish and Israeli citizen who owns an aerospace and aviation company.

The report said that the attempted assassination was intended to be an act of retaliation for the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020 – an attack attributed to Israel. The plot was also intended to harm the thawing relations between Turkey and Israel.

Turkish authorities have reportedly arrested eight suspects over the past days. Although members of the Iranian cell refrained from using WhatsApp and even changed cell phones several times, locating the device of one of the assassins placed it in the vicinity of Geller's company offices several times.

Speaking to Israel's Kan Public Broadcaster, Geller said that he was "told that the Iranians are following me, and I am happy that the cell was caught and thank everyone who took care to protect me."

The Turkish security service carried out their operation after months of tracking and collecting intelligence on the Iranian cell's members. The cell, the report says, surveilled Geller's home and workplace while Turkish intelligence observed them. The Iranians used Turkish citizens to follow Geller.

When the Turkish National Intelligence Organization realized that the planned assassination date was drawing near, they reportedly shared their intelligence with the Mossad during a secret meeting in Ankara. It was decided there to move Geller to a safe house and to give him a Mossad security detail. According to the report, Geller preferred to remain in Turkey rather than to seek shelter in Israel.

On Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that he had spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about a possible meeting soon. Erdogan has mentioned the potential meeting several times recently, saying at the end of last month that Herzog would visit the country "soon", and suggesting that the visit would be a "new page" between the two countries.

The Turkish president was quoted in the Daily Sabah report saying that "Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has a positive attitude and a willingness to work for normalization between the countries." According to the report, Erdogan also referred to possible cooperation between the countries regarding transporting gas from Israel to Europe via Turkey.