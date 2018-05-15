Turkey Expels Israeli Ambassador Over Gaza Deaths; Belgium Summons Israeli Envoy

Israeli ambassador to Turkey Eitan Naeh at the presidential Complex in Ankara, December 5, 2016.

Israel's ambassador to Turkey Eitan Naeh was summoned on Tuesday to the Foreign Ministry in Ankara and asked to leave the country over the death toll in protests that took place along the Gaza border on Monday.

On Monday, Turkey recalled its ambassadors in Israel and the United States for consultations due to the violent demonstrations which claimed the lives of 60 Palestinians by Israeli gunfire during the border protests.

Belgium summoned the Israeli ambassador Simona Frankel to a meeting with a senior official of the Foreign Ministry to take place on Wednesday, Israel's Foreign Ministry reported.

South Africa also said Monday that it was recalling its ambassador to Israel due to the death toll in Gaza.

"The South Africa government condemns in the strongest terms possible the latest act of violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces along the Gaza border," the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

In September 2011, Turkey downgraded its diplomatic relations with Israel, recalled its ambassador in Tel Aviv and expelled the Israeli ambassador to Ankara in response to a UN inquiry that stated that Israel has not violated international law when it took control of the 2010 Gaza flotilla.

In 2016, Israel transferred $20 million to a humanitarian fund set up by the Turkish government in a reconciliation deal between the two countries. The fund was set up by the Turkish government from which compensation would be paid to the Turkish victims' families.

At the same time, Turkey approved the reconciliation agreement in a parliamentary vote in Ankara and made it a law. As part of the agreement, it was decided that all the suits filed in Turkey against Israeli soldiers and officers involved in the takeover of the Gaza flotilla would be dropped.

After five years without an ambassador, Israel's current representative Eitan Naeh was appointed to the post back in October 2015.