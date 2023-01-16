A Korean Restaurant Finally Opens in Tel Aviv (But You Can't Get a Table)

Despite its growing popularity in the last decade, Korean cuisine remains a rare find in Israel. The options are few, like in Jerusalem of all places, where Seoul House doesn’t only stress healthy fish and vegetables, it’s also glatt kosher.

Connoisseurs remember that Jerusalem once also hosted the Crown Jewel, a restaurant once considered a hidden treasure. After that? Fans of Korean TV shows and movies, which often teem with mouth-watering chow, could only sample those dishes abroad.

But this week sees the official launch of Kimchi's in south Tel Aviv after a few weeks of test runs. Tel Avivians no longer have to resort to Netflix to experience Korean delicacies (if they manage to get a table. The reservation list is currently very long).

Open gallery view Hot and cold banchan appetizers at Kimchi's. Credit: Gil Gutkin

The woman behind the restaurant is Suni Kim, a Korean living in Israel. She previously sold Korean food takeaway on Fridays, but now she has her own establishment where the short-lived Ahan Thai restaurant used to be.

Love Dive

Often a menu replete with photos is a warning of a tourist trap, or at least a subpar eatery. But with cuisine less familiar to Israelis, the pictures of the food actually help. The entire Kimichi’s menu is in English (and includes a few typos ripe for correction; after all, they’re still using a home printer).

Almost every Korean meal starts with a few hot and cold appetizers known as banchan. Kimchi’s serves a set of six small dishes (40 shekels [$11.70], or 20 shekels when ordering a main course), which we were told might vary on different visits. These included kimchi, of course, but it was totally different from those quick pickles erroneously called Kimchi in every Asian restaurant.

Here we’re talking about pickled and fermented cabbage with a generous helping of Korean chili paste. It tasted a lot like regular pickled cabbage but was also a bit spicy and, truth be told, a bit funky. But don't worry, that strong and unusual scent was on the positive side.

Open gallery view Kimchi's on Lilienblum Street. The ambience will probably soon be as good as the food. Credit: Gil Gutkin

The little bowls also offer pickled daikon radish, slightly sweet fried tofu in chili sauce, and the least familiar offering for the Israeli palate: half-boiled potato cubes in soy sauce. They’re almost as crunchy as an apple, but not completely raw. They’re particularly tasty and addictive.

Another standout is the tteokbokki (60 shekels) a kind of rice flour cake or very thick noodle. They’re chewy and a bit viscous, and they come in a sauce composed mainly of gochujang, a fermented chili paste. The sauce is a bit hot, sweet and salty, mingling wonderfully with the chewy thick tteokbokki.

Again, this is a novel texture for the uninitiated, but it’s an easy-to-digest dish that's likely to become a hit. The heat in this version is delicate, as it is with the other dishes, and a far cry from the norm in the mother country.

Open gallery view Fried chicken at Kimchi's. Many consider the Korean version the best in the world. Credit: Gil Gutkin

Lots of gourmands consider Korean fried chicken the best in the world, and Kimchi’s serves it in three sauces: sweet garlic and honey, fruit and soy, and spicy chili. We went for the spicy, which wasn’t really that spicy, but the chicken was a revelation.

The meat was juicy, the crispy coating wasn’t too greasy, and the sauce was tasty, even if the spiciness fell short. Obviously the mild spiciness is designed for the Israeli palate, but a truly spicy option, to burn a little around the mouth and lips, would be welcome.

Mayak eggs (30 shekels) were the only dish that disappointed slightly, or maybe it was simply less interesting. It was six half-eggs soaked in soy sauce, and that’s it, really – a hard-boiled egg with a pleasant salty soy flavor, but no revelation here. Maybe it would make more sense to offer an egg or two as part of the banchan starters.

Open gallery view Mayak eggs. Six half-eggs soaked in soy sauce, and that’s it, really. Credit: Gil Gutkin

Bibimbap (68 shekels) is probably the most familiar Korean dish, maybe even South Korea’s national dish. The name literally means mixed rice, and the mound is topped with slices of seared beef, fresh vegetables, stir-fried vegetables and an egg yolk, with sauce on the side. You add the sauce and mix it all together, as the name implies.

The result is a delicious rice dish, a bit sweet, a bit salty, a bit spicy, and just fun. The sauce on the side mixed with the runny yolk create a creaminess that nicely wraps up the rice, meat and crunchy veggies. It’s simply a great rice-and-beef dish.

Open gallery view Bibimbap "mixed rice," with the mound topped with slices of seared beef, fresh vegetables, stir-fried vegetables and an egg yolk. Credit: Gil Gutkin

By the way, if you’ve ever been to Seoul you must have tasted another version of this dish, with the rice served in a scorching hot clay bowl that keeps frying the bottom as you eat, so that the final bites are crunchy and delightful. I hope this finds its way to the menu someday.

The only dessert here is a trio of ice cream-filled mochi balls (35 shekels) that come in a variety of flavors. We chose green tea, caramel and yuzu. The dessert isn’t made on the premises, but mochi is mochi, meaning that the ice cream was delicious and the paper-thin coating provided the perfect finishing touch.

Open gallery view For dessert, mochi balls filled with ice cream. Credit: Gil Gutkin

All told, Kimchi’s is a small restaurant whose staff is still learning the ropes, like the ambience that seems a bit fly-by-night but will surely become more beguiling as times goes by. Either way, Kimchi’s is already a tasty, inexpensive window onto this wonderful cuisine for anybody yearning to discover it. Just give us that truly spicy option.

Kimchi’s, 21 Lilienblum St., Tel Aviv. Closed Sundays. Monday-Saturday 5:30 P.M. to 10:30 P.M.