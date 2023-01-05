Weekend Trip in Israel: Latrun's Winter Serenity

Latrun is a bubble of tranquility. Just off a very busy intersection of Route 1, midway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, it’s possible to get away from it all here. A day trip in this area gives you a great sense of serenity. A slightly strange feeling of being in a different country. Of being in the heart of Israel, and yet not.

First of all, it is worth climbing to the top of the hill behind the famed Trappist monastery of Latrun, where there are ruins from Le Toron des Chevaliers – the Tower of the Knights. Saladin destroyed the Crusader fortress here in 1187. During Israel’s War of Independence, the Jordanian Legion dug in there and the connecting trenches are still visible. So, too, are ruins of a wall, beautiful stone arches and other impressive structures. From the top of the hill there is a wonderful view. The site, located along the route of the Israel National Trail, is not particularly well maintained but it is still beautiful.

Open gallery view Credit: Emil Salman

When you return to the road leading to the monastery, you see on your right a special monument that resembles an obelisk. It was erected as part of the Garden of Brotherhood Garden, established by the monks to commemorate the relationship between Christianity, Judaism and Islam. On the monument, bearing the inscription “Each shall live in his faith,” are figures representing three leading lights of the 12th century, who symbolize religious tolerance: Torah and Talmudic scholar Rashi; Bernard de Clairvaux, father of the Trappist order; and Saladin, the Muslim.

It is worthwhile to stop at the monastery itself, whose construction began about a century ago. The church is the only part open to visitors. It is impressive and tall, but simple and nearly devoid of ornamentation.

Open gallery view The Latrun Monastery, near Jerusalem. Credit: אמיל סלמן

From there, it is worth driving about a kilometer and half eastward to Emmaus Nicopolis, on the other side of Route 1. This is an ancient Roman-Byzantine city from the third century C.E., which boasts a monastery and a large Byzantine church with a splendid mosaic floor. It is thought that this is the location of the ancient city of Hammat. Going back further in time, in the second century B.C.E. Judah Maccabee’s troops fought the Greek army here.

According to Christian tradition, Emmaus is identified as the place where Jesus met two of his disciples three days after he was crucified and resurrected. During the 19th century the Roman Catholic Carmelite order purchased the area from the inhabitants of the nearby village of Emmaus and a monastery was built on the site.

Open gallery view Saladin destroyed the Crusader fortress here in 1187. Credit: Emil Salman

Open gallery view Emmaus Nicopolis was an ancient Roman-Byzantine city from the third century C.E. Credit: Emil Salman

The Latrun area, which is beyond the Green Line – the internationally recognized border between Israel and the West Bank – was under Jordanian control until 1967. That year, the Israel Defense Forces occupied Emmaus, its homes were demolished and its Palestinian inhabitants were expelled. Today, it is inhabited by the Christian Community of the Beatitudes.

At the edge of the Emmaus compound, ancient burial caves of Jewish inhabitants and aqueducts have been unearthed. Next to the monastery is a wonderful garden, with benches and a small pool of water. There is also a modest museum there, offering helpful explanations of the site and its place of worship.

Getting there: Waze to the Latrun Monastery. The monastery is open every day except Sunday, from 8:30 A.M to 12 noon and 15:30 to 17:00 P.M. The entry fee is 7 shekels per person. Both it and the monastery at Emmaus are well maintained, the Crusader fortress less so.