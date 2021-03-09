Coronavirus Israel Live: Top Court Hears Petition on Disclosing Details of Unvaccinated People

Two months into its mass coronavirus vaccination campaign, Israel sees a drop in COVID infections and in the number of severe cases. Israel exited its third nationwide lockdown, but some restrictions remains on inbound and outbound flights. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 5,922 Israelis have died of the virus.

Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip have received 30,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by Israel. It may take a while still for a mass vaccination campaign to get under way in the Palestinian territories. A total of 1,827 people have died of COVID in the West Bank, while 560 have died in Gaza.

>> The cost of Netanyahu’s COVID policy will only be clear after Israel’s election

>> Eighty Hadassah Hospital workers furloughed for refusing COVID vaccine

>> How many have already been vaccinated

LIVE UPDATES

9:13 Top court hears petition against legislation to disclose names of unvaccinated to authorities

Israel's High Court of Justice is set to hear a petition against legislation that would disclose the names of citizens who have not yet been vaccinated to local authorities as well as the education and welfare ministries.

The petition was filed last week by Physicians for Human Rights and Association of Civil Rights. The panel of judges hearing the petition will include Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Justices Hanan Melcer and Neal Hendel.

The petition says that the declared aim of the legislation –encouraging vaccination – is a worthy cause, but that the "extreme and disproportionate" measure was "passed hastily under a flawed process.”

The Knesset approved the law In February, raising privacy concerns.

Under the law, the Health Ministry will be permitted to share names, ID numbers, addresses, and phone numbers of unvaccinated Israelis with the authorities. (Netael Bandel)

MONDAY

9:30 P.M. Hadassah Hospitals in Israel furloughed 80 employees who have refrained from getting vaccinated

Hadassah Hospitals in Israel has in recent days furloughed 80 employees, including doctors, nurses and other staff members, who have refrained from getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The hospitals' exceptions committee did not approve these instances of non-vaccination and no alternative positions were found for these employees, according to Hadassah's management.

There are currently roughly 6,500 employees who work for the Hadassah Hospitals network and the hospitals' management has noted that the average immunization rate is roughly 93%, the highest among hospitals in Israel. (Ido Efrati)

>> Click here to read the full report

Why Bibi stayed silent on High Court's landmark decision on Reform conversions: LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

7:50 P.M. 'If the guidelines are observed, we can celebrate Passover together,' says Israel’s Health Minister

Whether and to what extent to which the Israeli economy will continue to open depends on whether a few hundred thousand more get vaccinated and how well the country complies with social distancing, mask and green passport guidelines, said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Monday at an event in Tel Aviv commemorating Israel’s having reached the 5 million vaccinated milestone.

Edelstein also shared that he was surprised that 5 million people got out and get vaccinated and effusively praised the vaccines: “Thanks to these vaccines, we can open almost everything: the economy, culture, sports, leisure, tourism.” (Ido Efrati)

5 P.M. Israel’s Central Elections Committee to fund transportation to the polls for tens of thousands of coronavirus patients

Israel’s Central Elections Committee will fund transportation to the polls for coronavirus patients at an estimated cost of 20 million shekels ($6 million), the committee’s director general, Orly Adas, announced on Monday.

The announcement came on the heels of approval by the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee of special funding for the Central Election Committee: roughly 674 million shekels, of which 237 million shekels will be used to deal with the special arrangements necessary due to the coronavirus pandemic to hold the upcoming March 23 Knesset election. (Jonathan Lis)

>> Click here to read the full report

2:21 P.M. Israel begins vaccinating Palestinian workers against COVID

Israel began vaccinating Palestinian workers on Monday.

The campaign was scheduled to begin Sunday, but was postponed last week after a government decision changed its funding source to an unapproved inter-ministerial budget.

The vaccine drive began at eight crossings between Israel and the West Bank, and on Tuesday will be expanded to industrial zones in Jewish settlements.

Only Palestinian workers who have permits to enter and work in Israel will be eligible for a vaccine. (Nir Hasson)

>> Click here to read the full report

For previous updates click here