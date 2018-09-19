Thwarted Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem and Russian Reaction to Downing of Its Jet: Everything You Missed on Yom Kippur
Putin: Israel didn't down our jet but it didn't respect agreement ■ Palestinian tried to attack a Jew and policemen near the Old City in Jerusalem and was shot to death ■ Gaza Health Ministry: Two Palestinians killed by IDF fire
The Israeli military says Syria and Iran are responsible for the downing of the Syrian jet ■ Russian President Vladimir Putin says the incident was a result of a chain of tragic circumstances ■ Moscow's foreign ministry:
We'll take all necessary steps to protect our soldiers in Russia ■ The Israeli army's spokesperson unit claims Israel Air Force jets were already within Israeli territroy when missiles were fired towards the Russian jet and downed it. Read the full story here
Palestinian tried to attack a Jew and policemen near the Old City in Jerusalem and was shot to death
According to the Israel Police, a resident of the Qalandia Refugee Camp, aged 26, attacked a Jewish man near Jerusalem's Damascus Gate and then ran towards policemen holding a sharp object. He was shot by Israeli security forces. Read the full story here
Gaza Health Ministry: Two Palestinians killed by IDF fire
According to the authorities in Gaza, 46 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli military fire during clashes near the Erez border crossing on the Israel-Gaza border on Tuesday. The military reported it does not know of any fatalities or any use of live fire. According to a doctor in a Gaza hospital, two of the casualties were wounded by live ammunition, suffering bullet wounds to the chest and the back. Read the full story here
- Arab countries announced they would transfer aid to UNRWA instead of the funding that Trump has cut.
- About 7,000 people from Idlib who had escaped the region have returned to their homes following an agreement to establish a demilitarized zone.
- Kim Jung Un promises to visit Seoul and dismantle nuclear facility 'if the U.S. takes similar steps' : North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean leader Moon Jae-in signed a joint declaration which includes a promise to permanently dismantle North Korea nuclear missile plants. The United States, Kim Jong Un demanded, has to agree to end hostilities.
