Israel Reportedly Strikes in Syria for Second Time in One Day; Three Syrian Soldiers Said Wounded

Israeli helicopters struck Syrian military positions in the Quneitra province in the Syrian Golan Heights, wounding three Syrian soldiers, Syria's official news agency SANA reported overnight Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Syrian state TV reported that an Israeli drone fired a missile at a car in southern Syria, killing one person, who it says was a "civilian." Some other media outlets aligned with the Assad regime said he was a local policeman.

The man is said to have been targeted while driving near the village of Hader, near Quneitra, in the Syrian Golan Heights.

Local media reports have identified the man as Imad Tawil, a senior Hezbollah official aiding Iran's efforts to secure a foothold on the Golan Heights.

There was no immediate comment from Israel about the drone attack.

In a rare acknowledgment of operations in neighboring Syria, Israel said late Sunday that its warplanes struck Islamic Jihad targets south of Damascus, in addition to sites in the Gaza Strip. The strike came after Islamic Jihad fired a barrage of more than 20 rockets into southern Israel in response to the death of one of its operatives, who was shot by Israeli forces after they said he was laying an explosive charge near the Gaza border fence.

Two weeks ago, SANA reported that Syrian air defense systems were activated following a strike near the Damascus Airport that came from the Golan Heights. The Al-Hadath news channel reported that seven militants were killed in the attack targeting Iranian-backed militias, citing the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In August, SANA reported that an Israeli missile struck western Quneitra, causing no injuries but some material damage. No details were given about the intended target of the attack. Saudi news channel Al Arabiya Al Hadath reported that the strike was reported after Hezbollah militants were identified in the area, but did not cite any Syrian sources.

In June, the Israeli army confirmed that it had struck a number of military targets in Syria after two rockets were fired toward the Golan Heights.

Syrian state media reported that three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven were wounded in the strike, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 10 were killed, seven of which were Iranian and Hezbollah militants.