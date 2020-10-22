‘Every Woman on Instagram Is Exposed’: New AI Software Creates Nude Photos of Clothed Women

Fake nude photographs of over 600,000 real women have been created using a new program that takes images of their clothed selves from social media accounts and uses an AI bot to make them appear naked.

The program, which operates as a bot on Russian-language Telegram groups, is free to use and draws on “deep fake” technology. Its presence was revealed Tuesday in a report by Sensity, a leading synthetic media watchdog.

Telegram took down the groups, which had over 80,000 members, ahead of the report’s publication, citing abuse of its terms of use. Among the images created were nude photos of minors.

Though created and initially distributed within Russian-language Telegram groups, many of the images were subsequently shared on other social networks – predominantly the Russian social media platform VK.

“Just having a social media account or even just sharing photos on Instagram makes you a target if you’re a woman,” says Sensity head Giorgio Patrini. “It’s only women who are being targeted; the bot does not work on men,” he notes, adding: “No one is safe unless they have very high safety on their social media account – and not even then, as members of these groups have reported that they want nudes of someone they know.”

In other words, if the main target of so-called deep porn until now was celebrities who had their faces grafted onto actual pornographic images, “this bot is now setting a new trend, where anyone can be in a video or a photo that wasn’t really taken but was instead generated,” Patrini explains.

According to research by various firms in recent years, over 95 percent of “synthetic media” online today is pornography, almost exclusively videos created through a technology called “deep nude.”

This technology was initially created for free use, but was quickly sold and went underground. Now, it can only be used for a fee and usually requires either a powerful computer or some technical know-how.

The AI bot discussed in the new report makes use of some aspects of this technology. It works fully automatically, is free and requires no technical knowledge.

“To generate a ‘stripped’ image of a target, users upload a source image to the bot via an interface resembling a standard instant messaging app,” the report stated. “The image is then automatically processed by the bot after a short waiting period, with the synthetic ‘stripped’ image being delivered back to the user for downloading or forwarding within Telegram.”

The bot, Patrini said, doesn’t have a database of existing body parts that are grafted onto the victim’s clothed image. Instead, “these are not existing breasts but a synthesized image that’s trying to respect skin tone, for example, and is trying to fill in the gaps.” Breast size is something the bot knows to take into account, he added.

Unlike regular deep porn, which uses a basic technique called “face swapping” – placing one woman’s face on the body of another participating in a pornographic movie – “the models the bot was trained on don’t focus on faces. Instead, they’re trained on images of women in underwear or in a bikini and – using reverse engineering of pornographic content – create a photo of how they would look naked,” Patrini said.

A review of the different photo archives reveals certain biases. For example, inputting the image of a clothed Black woman yielded a very odd result: The body was completely missing and all that remained was an empty silhouette with two white breasts floating inside it. And an attempt by this (male) reporter to upload his own picture to the program yielded even stranger results.

Professionals in the field of synthetic media claim their technology can be used for good, and caution against overstating the threat posed by the bot. Though they refused to comment on the record, not wanting to draw any comparisons between their work in synthetic media and the report’s findings, they said that as public awareness grows, the potential damage caused by deep fakes will decrease. For example, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as porn streaming websites, currently only permit deep fake images and videos if they’re marked as such, based on the assumption that synthetic media is only dangerous when it tries to pass itself of as authentic.

Nonetheless, the report’s findings “allude to broader threats presented by the bot. Specifically, individuals’ ‘stripped’ images can be shared in private or public channels beyond Telegram as part of public shaming or extortion-based attacks.”