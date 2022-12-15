Suffering From PTSD? This Israeli Chatbot Wants to Hear About It

PTSD is set to become one of the key challenges facing a growing number of people in Ukraine and Russia following Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February.

With thousands dead, many thousands more wounded and millions uprooted from their homes, it is no surprise that post-traumatic stress disorder – a condition arising from shocking, dangerous or terrifying experiences, and whose symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety – is predicted to become increasingly prevalent.

Yet in the midst of war, help from mental health professionals may not be readily available. Where else can those with mental health concerns turn to for assistance?

One option is a new, Israeli-developed chatbot called Ava – a “digital angel” of psychological well-being that is a collaboration between therapists and IT specialists.

Self-help tools

“I’m here to let you know that in the situation you are in, no matter what you are experiencing, it is all normal. How are you feeling?”

“I feel down. What can I do with that?”

“We can deal with lots of hard emotions. I will offer you exercises.”

These lines may seem like a possible conversation between a therapist and their patient. Actually, though, they’re an example of an exchange between a user and Ava, accessible primarily through the Telegram Messenger app (which is particularly popular in Russia and Ukraine), but also online. It is the brainchild of Misha Gipsman, a behavioral architect and Ph.D. student at Ariel University in the West Bank.

“During my studies at the faculty of psychology, I was pondering the idea of mass digital solutions. The younger generation trusts machinery more than people, and they’re already used to navigating the digital world,” he says.

The Russian invasion “mobilized” him, he says, and a hackathon event in Tel Aviv called “Code4Ukraine” allowed him to assemble a team “to start implementing the idea in the form of a chatbot on the Telegram app that helps people who encountered trauma and don’t have access to a therapist.

“Our goal is to equip them with effective and scientifically-based self-help tools to improve their mental health and reduce the damage to the psyche,” Gipsman explains.

Chatbots have been around for years, conversing with people online to help answer basic questions. But the AVAMind app – currently available in Ukrainian, Russian and English, though right now there are about three times as many Russian speakers using the app than the other languages – has been developed with far loftier goals than simply advising you on the status of your online order.

“We are a project fundamentally built on the ideas of interconnectedness and respect for diversity,” says Gipsman’s project partner, Ilya Rozovsky, who has specialized in implementing innovations for the past 15 years. “This gives me hope for a better future – that we can work together and create something good,” he adds.

How does the AVAMind app work? The user opens it in their Telegram app and Ava asks how they are feeling. An algorithm then seeks to identify the user’s condition based on their responses and suggests options deemed most suitable for their state of mind. The user is free to choose between body-focused or image-focused practices, and text or audio formats.

At the end of each session, the app asks for feedback to learn and “improve” for future interactions. Every decision the chatbot’s algorithm makes in real time is based on the preliminary work performed by a large volunteer team of academic psychologists and practitioners from Russia, Ukraine and Israel.

One of those volunteers is Dr. Vitali Tevelev, head of the psychotherapy department at Matzpen – Mental Health and Neurology Clinic in Tel Aviv. “I consulted with the team on what PTSD looks like, what symptoms should be asked, and in which cases to send the user to a certain specialist,” he explains. (Gipsman notes that the app does not offer specific references for clinics and specialists, given the difficulty of verifying their quality and effectiveness. Instead, it offers a contact list of mental health services, including hotlines.)

“When I treat PTSD, I hold a session with the patient and always give them homework – a list of exercises to complete before our next meeting, as it’s crucial to reach an improvement in the treatment. This independent part of the work can be carried out with the help of Ava.

“We know that the brain physically changes under the influence of PTSD,” Tevelev continues. “But it also changes under the influence of trauma-focused, evidence-based psychotherapy and regular exercises that the person has to practice on their own.”

‘Constant suffering’

Psychology professor Boris Masterov is another consultant on the AVAMind project. He worked with people who had PTSD after the 1988 Armenian earthquake and hostages from the 2004 Beslan school siege in North Ossetia.

“Every person has a past, present and future. When one experiences trauma, this coordinate system inside them breaks,” Masterov says. “The traumatic event tears a life in half; the past cuts off from the present and the future seems nonexistent. A person lives in constant suffering and feels lost.”

He continues: “For example, PTSD in refugees is often manifested through their ‘childish behavior’: they are passive and need help with planning. An important component of PTSD treatment is the restoration of this sense of control.”

Masterov believes AVAMind can be very useful in such cases, because “communicating with the chatbot returns the person to the self as they have to engage in a dialogue and express themselves so that the bot understands.

“In addition, reflection is involved,” he says. “If we are offered four options but see that it doesn’t quite match, the questions begin: ‘What doesn’t match?’ ‘What’s wrong with me?’ ‘How exactly do I feel?’ Moving away from the pure emotional component and the inclusion of the reflection is very important for PTSD treatment, which can be performed through interaction with the chatbot.”

While the app’s founders are keen to stress that their chatbot should not be seen as the equivalent of a session with a therapist, they say it is a great complementary tool that can help keep users grounded in critical situations.

“We’re moving away from the paradigm of imitation and don’t want anyone to mistake Ava for a person,” Rozovsky says. “We never say: ‘Look, here’s a new friend for you.’ It’s a virtual assistant.”

‘No time to crumble’

It is important to note the letter “P” in PTSD, because for many, the stress and trauma begin only after they are away from the war zone.

“When a terrible event occurs, a person has no time to crumble. They must mobilize and get their family to a safe place,” says Zoya Popadiuk, a psychologist from Odesa who is herself currently a refugee in Germany.

“When they succeed, then they can ‘afford’ to feel – then they scream and cry because it’s safe to do so. I think there will be a lot of nervous breakdowns when Ukraine wins and it’s all over,” she adds.

She helped the team by translating texts into Ukrainian and providing materials on “grounding techniques” for people in a crisis. “What’s happening now is horrible – you can get hurt just by reading the news,” Popadiuk says. “It’s critical to return to yourself during the day, pause and ask yourself at least four questions: What am I thinking about now? What do I feel now? How is my body? What do I want to do for myself now? Showing more empathy for yourself does not mean giving up or crumbling,” she says.

AVAMind’s developers are currently working on an app with extended features that they believe could be useful for crisis situations in any country – as well as for mental well-being. (They are set to work with psychologists in Poland this winter as part of the international rollout, Gipsman says.) The founders promise that the app will always be available free of charge, saying they are not interested in making money from the trauma of others.

Could this kind of digital assistance one day replace all such human interactions? After all, the COVID pandemic has already shown that there are people for whom online therapy works better than face-to-face sessions. Probably not. But who’s to say that a chatbot like Ava won’t be incorporated into voice assistance systems in the home or on phones?

Dr. Alexa? Prof. Siri? You heard it here first.