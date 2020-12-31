A Shady Israeli Intel Genius, His Cyber-spy Van and Million Dollar Deals

"Meet Tal Dilian, one of the oldest hands in the often murky world of cyber surveillance. The ex-Israeli intelligence officer is showing us one of his new toys, a 9 million dollar van full of NSA level surveillance kit that he claims can hack a smartphone and snoop on all the messages within.” That is how a video filmed by Forbes magazine in August 2019 opened. The video showed Col. (res.) Tal Dilian, a former commander of the intelligence corps’ Unit 81 who was considered one of the Israel Defense Forces’ most promising officers back in the 1990s, sitting in a van in Larnaca, Cyprus and demonstrating its ability to hack into smartphones within a radius of 500 meters from the vehicle.

The interview, a rare and bizarre event in the shadow world of intelligence, stunned people who knew Dilian from both the army and the business world. Some treated it as a marketing ploy, others couldn’t understand how an intel officer who had suddenly become a multimillionaire in the cyber industry would speak so freely and publicly about an espionage product.

The Cypriot authorities were less tolerant. They confiscated the van and summoned Dilian for questioning. They suspected that the vehicle was meant for commercial espionage, despite Dilian’s claim that the products sold by his company, WiSpear, are intended only for states.

In December 2019, three of Dilian’s employees were arrested as part of the investigation against him, but were released two days later. Five months later, in May, a Cypriot newspaper reported that Dilian had been detained in March and that the investigation against him was still open. Dilian, the report added, denied all the allegations against him.

Dilian moved to Cyprus several years ago, and though rumors of his departure have circulated among his acquaintances, he apparently still lives there. In April, he was photographed sitting on the edge of the pool at his home in Limassol for a Reuters article about tracking tools used in the battle against the coronavirus.

The Forbes story resurfaced last week in a suit filed against Dilian in the Tel Aviv District Court by high-tech entrepreneur Avi Rubinstein. The suit claimed that Dilian’s boasting cost their company a lucrative deal with a big private customer that it had worked with in the past. It also said the interview had led to both an international arrest warrant and a Cypriot arrest warrant being issued against Dilian.

The suit also named two other defendants, Col. (res.) Oz Liv, who preceded Dilian as commander of Unit 81, and businessman Meir Shamir. Together with Rubinstein, all four are shareholders in Aliada.

Aliada, according to the suit, is a group of cyberweapon companies whose products are branded under the name Intellexa. In May 2019, it added, the group recruited Eran Beck, a former head of the Military Intelligence’s cyber department, as its director of development.

The suit described Dilian as a key player and termed him a “colorful figure.” It also noted that he was forced to resign from the military in 2002 over suspicions of financial improprieties and charged that his conduct remained problematic after his discharge.

“After his discharge from the IDF,” it said, “Mr. Dilian continued to be involved in intelligence technology in the cyber industry [who] tends to open new companies in various territories and implement dubious deals, all with the goal of trying to enrich himself.”No defense briefs have been submitted yet.

Rubinstein’s main accusation is that in July 2020, Dilian, Liv and Shamir acted illegally to dilute his own shares through a pyramid of companies set up overseas. Some of those companies were established via front men connected to Dilian, including his second wife, Sara Hamou.

The suit implied that this transfer of Aliada’s activities out of Israel via shell companies, first to the British Virgin Islands and later to Ireland, violated both Israeli and foreign defense export control laws. Aliada’s development team included Israelis working in Israel.

Another ramification of Dilian’s Forbes interview, the suit said, was damage to Intellexa's products. Cyber-surveillance companies work by exploiting security breaches in cellphone operating systems, both Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS, to introduce so-called Trojan horse programs into the phones. But according to Rubinstein, the Forbes article led to three such breaches being closed between September and December 2019. As a result, Intellexa’s efficacy was reduced.

Right before these breaches were closed, the suit said, Aliada had received orders worth tens of millions of dollars.

Rubinstein claimed that as a result of the improper way the group’s controlling shareholders, and especially Dilian, operated, he had already decided that he wanted out of Aliada by early 2020. Nevertheless, he said, he agreed to continue working until March.

During those months, with the help of a former Israeli intelligence officer, he was able to discover other breaches in Android and iOS, and thereby “saved the Aliada Group’s cyberweapon suite,” the suit said. He then left the company, but was stunned to discover later that its assets had been transferred and his stake consequently diluted, it added.

Secret operation?

Dilian, 59, grew up in Jerusalem. His parents were artists who lived in the Yemin Moshe neighborhood, in a house that overlooked the Old City walls. In 1979, he was drafted into the army’s elite Sayeret Matkal unit, where he served as a platoon and then a company commander.

He eventually transferred to Unit 81, which is responsible for developing intelligence tools and helps the IDF’s special operations units and other defense agencies. Dilian held several posts in this unit and became its commander in 1998. He was even awarded the Israel Defense Prize for one of the projects he managed there, whose details remain classified.

But his promising career was derailed in 2002, when the Military Police began investigating him. The probe related to financial improprieties in Unit 81, including Dilian’s use of the frequent flyer miles he accumulated through his work for private trips. In addition, under his command, the unit spent money on furniture and renovations that it was claimed were necessary for secret operations, when in fact, no such need existed.

The details of this story, as retold in the suit, come from the 2011 book “The Pit” by journalists Dan Margalit and Ronen Bergman.

In 2002, Dilian was rebuked by Moshe Ya’alon, then the IDF’s deputy chief of staff, and his promotion was put on hold due to what was termed “inappropriate use of public funds, in violation of regulations.” A former senior army officer familiar with the Military Police investigation confirmed the details to TheMarker.

Dilian was quoted in “The Pit” as denying all the allegations against him. This week, several people who knew him and described themselves as supporters treated his departure as a known fact: “To this day, he’s angry at the military, which in his view did him an injustice,” one said.

Dilian’s refusal to accept the circumstances of his departure from the IDF are just one aspect of the mystery surrounding him. On one hand, he’s a brilliant man; people who served with him describe him as a genius. He has also been involved in social and educational ventures. On the other hand, as the Cyprus incident and his discharge from the IDF indicate, he’s a man unafraid of getting into imbroglios.

“Tal is a perfect nonconformist,” said attorney Daniel Reisner of the Herzog, Fox & Neeman law firm, who met Dilian in the early 2000s and remains friendly with him to this day. “Most people try to think of a creative solution, but Tal has no solutions that aren’t creative.”

Reisner served as the head of the Military Advocate General’s international law department during the period when Dilian, as commander of Unit 81, was developing tools to help soldiers fighting in urban areas of the territories.

“If there’s one thing Tal isn’t good at, it’s working within a framework,” Reisner said. “He was the most non-military military man I’ve ever met. As for rules and norms, if he doesn’t consider it logical, he won’t do it. That’s Tal’s logic. When he consults me, my job is to check that his logic and the world’s logic intersect.”

Other senior officers, who asked to remain anonymous, also described Dilian as someone with outstanding operational ability who has trouble playing by the rules.

“In every position Tal filled, he was very unusual,” said one former senior officer who was in the army at the time Dilian left. “As the commander of 81, he stood out. There was personal disappointment over him, in part because he was someone who could have moved up the ranks. But it’s impossible to ignore what he did.”

Despite the Unit 81 affair, Dilian remained well connected with senior officers. When he lived in Israel, he would attend the annual event held by veterans of Sayeret Matkal veterans. For a long time, Dilian even held an entry permit to IDF bases. In early 2019, for example, he was seen entering the defense establimshent’s Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv. The army spokesman said Dilian still holds such a permit, which is given to any officer with the rank of colonel and above.

Six seconds to hack

As a developer, Dilian made his major breakthrough with Circles Technologies. He founded it about 10 years ago together with Boaz Goldman, a former executive with telecommunications company Orange. Circles’ technology is considered relatively outmoded in today’s cyber world, but in those days it was innovative and Circles made a lot of money. The company took advantage of a weakness in cellular networks to pinpoint the location of telephones and intercept correspondence from them based on a protocol called SS7. Circles’ technology could also be installed in drones, surveillance vehicles and even in a suitcase.

>> Read more about SS7 and the English Channel backchannel exploited by Israeli spy-tech

In the interview, Dilian said that Circles had developed a technology that could hack any phone in six seconds. A source who once worked for Circles said recently: “Circles was based on a technology that wasn’t Israeli.” Technically speaking, that’s right. Circles was registered in Bulgaria and operated from there and from Cyprus. But the owners of the company, along with some of its employees, were Israeli. This is an example of one of the criticisms leveled at Dilian in the cybersecurity industry.

Open gallery view Shalev Hulio, co-founder and CEO of the NSO Group, which now involved in a massive suit with Facebook, which is suing them for hacking into WhatsApp Credit: AMMAR AWAD/Reuters

Circles, like other offensive cybersecurity industries (the best known of these is NSO – the developer of Pegasus spyware), operates in a field that on the one hand allows countries to thwart terror attacks and prevent crimes, but also provides them with tools they can use to surveille journalists, human rights activists and anyone else. Beyond the concern over harm to democracy, is the concern that this activity is harmful to privacy. NSO is now embroiled in a legal battle with Facebook over a hack to WhatsApp. But while NSO is overseen by the Defense Ministry’s oversight department, Dilian operates abroad and therefore the company is not under the ministry’s oversight. “This is not only a technology issue,” a source in cybersecurity says, “any meeting, any negotiation, any business dealing – you need a permit. There’s significance to Dilian’s decision to register the company abroad.”

According to a source that worked in Circles, during Dilian’s time, he consulted with Reisner on various issues involving oversight of security exports in the United States, Europe and Israel, which Reisner confirms. Dilian hinted in the Forbes piece, that “If a specific country does something that’s misuse [of a hacking technology] it’s not a frequent thing. … We’re not the world’s police and we’re not judges. Dilian did not mention in the interview oversight by Israel, and justified the use of surveillance technology in preventing crime and terror.

One thing is sure: Circles made Dilian a very rich man. According to media reports, the company was sold in November 2014 for $120 million to the American private equity firm Francisco. Since then, Circles has become identified with NSO because Francisco also purchased them a few months prior.

Another issue is Dilian’s attempts to enlist veterans of the Israeli intelligence community to companies that do not operate in Israel, and therefore are not under its oversight. These people are technological geniuses – veterans of Unit 81 and Unit 8200 – who after their release from the army become very hot commodities in the civilian labor market. A report published about a year ago by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth described how companies abroad, some that work for Arab countries, try to tempt these young people with huge salaries.

As for Dilian, the article describes how headhunters he hires try to get these young people to work for WiSpear. “I’ve got something that will upgrade you professionally, upgrade you financially, and there’s also the cherry on top – relocation with a sea-side view… these are conditions that really don’t exist anywhere and no organization can compete with them,” a headhunter was quoted in the article in correspondence with a newly released soldier. Dilian said in the Yedioth Ahronoth story that there’s no legal problem with the enlistment attempt described.

The Emirates and Equatorial Guinea

Very little is known about Circles or its clients. At the beginning of the month a report was published by the Canadian think tank Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto that mapped 25 countries where the company’s systems are allegedly in operation. Alongside some Western countries the report mentions Guatemala, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Serbia, Thailand, the UAE, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea. A good many of these countries have a problematic record of spying on journalists and human rights activists. The UAE, for example, has since the beginning of the last decade surveilled the human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor, among other means using Pegasus technology. In 2017, Mansoor was taken into custody and has been in prison ever since.

The Citizen Lab report is unclear as to when Circles purchased these systems, and the dates it mentions are only the ones in which the organization’s researchers identified the IP addresses associated with Circles’ systems. However, the data clearly indicates that connections with Zimbabwe, Mexico, Equatorial Guinea and the UAE were made when Dilian still owned the company.

A comprehensive investigative report published in 2016 in the Nigerian newspaper Premium Times found that two districts in the Nigerian federation bought products from Circles in 2012. According to the report, these systems were later used by local entities to spy on politicians and their relatives. The connection between Circles and the Mexican government is also seen in the big leak of documents from the cybersecurity firm Hacking Team, which sells spyware and malware, in Wikileaks in 2015. In these documents was also an email of an agent who in 2013 told Hacking Team people that he had purchased Circles systems for the Mexican government and he also wanted to purchase systems from Hacking Team.

One of Circles’ most interesting connections during Dilian’s time was with the UAE, to which Israeli companies secretly exported security products, mainly in the cyber realm, long before the normalization agreement. At the beginning of the last decade, Dilian worked for about six months for Mati Kochavi’s company Logic Industries, one of the most prominent in the Persian Gulf.

Open gallery view Mati Kochavi 'sent two flights a week to Abu Dhabi and sold all the best of Israeli products. Dilian held on with Mati for six months,' sources say Credit: Motti Milrod

“At that time, Mati sent two flights a week to Abu Dhabi and sold all the best of Israeli products. Dilian held on with Mati for six months, but there was a series of generals who came and went there. It wasn’t unusual,” says a source who knew the company then.

Hagar Shezaf and Jonathan Jacobson reported in Haaretz two years ago about an email sent by Eric Banoun, a senior executive at Circles, to Ahmad Ali al-Habsi, an official of the UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security The message noted that the council’s directorate would soon make a decision, apparently referring to the purchase of the company’s products.

Meanwhile he asked Banoun and another employee to demonstrate the company’s capabilities, “even though I know that this is not included in our license,” and which is ostensibly also prohibited by the Defense Ministry’s rules. Circles was asked to intercept the conversations of the editor of the Al Arab newspaper, of Qatar, over a 48-hour period. And indeed, within two days al-Habsi received an email with recordings of the editor’s conversations.

In the Citizen Lab report, the name of Mohammad Dahlan, former head of Gaza’s Preventive Security force, also appears as having done business with Circles while Dilian was one of its owners. The report presents a receipt from March 2014 by which a consulting firm in Abu Dhabi associated with Dahlan purchases Circles systems to the tune of $2.75 million. Dhalan, who has lived in Abu Dhabi for the past decade, was recently mentioned in the media as having been involved in the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE as an adviser to the Emirati crown prince, Mohammed bin Zayed, considered that country’s strongman.

In response to Forbes, Dilian claimed that the deals with the UAE and Nigeria were made at a time when he was not involved in the company. As far as is known, Dilian continued to foster his ties in the UAE. According to reports by Shamir’s firm, in 2018, Aliada’s income was $8.6 million as opposed to half a million only in 2017. TheMarker has learned that the 2018 income stemmed from deals made in the Persian Gulf, among others, with the UAE.

Hostile IP takeover by IP

After the exit from Circles, Dilian continued to develop other companies in the cyber offensive realm, the best known of which is WiSpear, associated with the entanglement in Cyprus. WiSpear was also trying to continue the relationship with people from Hacking Team.

For example, in May 2015, Dilian sent an email to a Hacking Time executive, Massimiliano Luppi, in which he reminded the latter that they had met two years earlier in Munich, during talks between Circles and Hacking Team. Dilian asked in the email to introduce Luppi to friends at Gotoya Global, one of whose owners is Ziv Gershony, a former officer in an elite Israeli Navy unit, whom Dilian knew.

Another business episode of Dilian’s in recent years involves the cybersecurity firm Senpai Technologies, one of whose owners was Banoun, who, as noted, had worked at Circles. At some point there was a falling out among Senpai’s owners, which reached the court. In a report on the matter in the business daily Calcalist, the court records indicate that in May 2019, Dilian corresponded with Banoun over the possibility of purchasing Senpai, one of whose key clients was the Malaysian government. In the correspondence, Banoun gave details of anticipated deals with the government of Najib Razak worth millions of dollars. The year before, Senpai sold the Malaysian security service a system that allowed it to surveille members of the opposition.

In the correspondence between Banoun and Dilian, according to the lawsuit, potential for a deal in Oman was also raised worth between $1.2 million and $2.5 million.

In the end, the conflict with Senpai ended in a deal and the lawsuit was cancelled. Today, Senpai is apparently no longer active, but at least at one point its system was offered for sale on Intelexa’s website.

‘A cheap and desperate attempt’

A statement on behalf of Meir Shamir said: “This suit is a joke. Shamir invested in Aliada like Mr. Rubinstein, and was diluted like him, and like him regrets that this investment has not borne fruit to this day. Shamir never knew or met Mr. Rubinstein, never held a position in the company and was not part of its management. Any attempt to drag Shamir into the legal dispute between Rubinstein and the company is nothing but a cheap, pathetic, desperate attempt.”

The Defense Ministry responded: “The Defense Ministry does not give details of defense export policy and does not relate to specific licenses or registration on export documents, for security, diplomatic and strategic reasons.:

Oz Liv and Eric Banoun declined to comment for this report. All efforts to request a response to this report from Tal Dilian went unanswered.