Israeli Tech Firm Heralds the End of Supermarkets as We Know Them

If there is one phrase that sums up the Israeli consumer’s dream and the shattering of that dream, it’s probably “a chicken for a shekel.” Like any good bargain, this one generates a feeling of transcendence, a vibe of opportunity, a rare moment in which the ordinary citizen vanquishes the system. But obviously a chicken sold for a shekel (about 30 cents) is poultry sold at a loss, and that loss has to be covered. The price will be paid by the Israeli consumer, but that won’t wreck the fantasy, of course. So it’s no wonder that despite the specials with which Israeli markets are indeed blessed, the rankings site money.co.uk placed Israel last February in the sixth highest spot out of 36 countries when it comes to supermarket costs. Cheaper than Iceland, more expensive than Denmark.