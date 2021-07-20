Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

The Pegasus Project |

Where Netanyahu Went, NSO Followed: How Israel Pushed Cyberweapon Sales

Investigation of potential Pegasus targets reveals: From Hungary to India and even Saudi Arabia, this is how Israel became the cyber industry’s patron and pushed spyware sales across the world

Amitai Ziv
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail

Comments

In the News

In the News