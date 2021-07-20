The Pegasus Project |
Where Netanyahu Went, NSO Followed: How Israel Pushed Cyberweapon Sales
Investigation of potential Pegasus targets reveals: From Hungary to India and even Saudi Arabia, this is how Israel became the cyber industry’s patron and pushed spyware sales across the world
Earlier this week, Haaretz - together with newspapers across the world - published a string of articles that detailed the role played by the Israeli cyber firm NSO in surveilling journalists, as part of an international investigation led by Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International. It revealed some 180 cases around the world in which NSO’s clients intended to surveille journalists, and some of these plans were actually carried out, posing a threat to journalists and their sources.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content