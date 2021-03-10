Upping the Ante: High-tech Companies Say Their Perks Aren’t Enough to Attract Quality Workers

The Israeli company JoyTunes celebrated the reopening of its offices last week after a prolonged coronavirus shutdown. In pictures shared on Facebook, it was impossible to ignore the slides in the center of the office that led to a nook full of bean bags.

While slides aren’t a very common office accessory, high-tech offices are often full of gimmicks and treats. Their design, their furnishings and their menus are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the industry’s employee benefits.