Israeli Cellebrite Sold Spy-tech to Bangladesh ‘Death Squad’
The Rapid Action Battalion is accused of extrajudicial killings and torture of hundreds of civilians. Documents show they purchased Cellebrite’s phone-hacking tech and received training
Israeli phone-hacking firm Cellebrite sold its technology to Bangladesh’s notorious paramilitary unit, documents reveal.
The unit, known as the Rapid Action Battalion, has been called a “death squad” by rights groups and has faced allegations of extrajudicial killings, disappearances and torturing civilians and journalists.
