Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Iranian Cyberattack Claims New Victim – and Israeli Hackers Vow Revenge

The Pay2Key group claims it managed to hack the data of yet another Israeli defense firm; meanwhile, a group of anonymous Israeli hackers is mounting a counteroffensive

Omer Benjakob
Omer Benjakob
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Omer Benjakob
Omer Benjakob

Israeli firms are still being targeted as part of a widespread cyberattack being attributed to Iranian hackers calling themselves Pay2Key, with a new victim being revealed over the weekend. The attack has already seen at least 80 companies targeted, including Israel’s largest defense contractor, and has prompted the formation of a group of Israeli cyber-vigilantes who are vowing to mount a counteroffensive.

Tags:

Comments